Keep record of all contacts, CS Magoha tells learners

Parents are trickling to boarding schools across the country to pick their children after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced closure of all learning institutions.

School managers across the country are effecting the directive, in measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Boarding schools have until Wednesday to ensure compliance to the directive. Day schools have already heeded to the directive.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha in a circular to schools has directed field officers to work with the national government administration officers to ensure no learner is stranded at bus stops.

Students and pupils have been asked to keep a conscious record of people they interact with on their way home. This is will make it easier to trace anyone who might come in contact with a new patient.

22 patients who came into contact with a 27 year old lady who tested positive have been quarantined at KNH isolation unit at Mbagathi.

Schools have been advised to make transport arrangements for the learners to ensure they are dropped at home or at the nearest designated point to be picked up by their parents.

“ All school buses belonging to day schools should be mobilized for the purpose” the CS stated.

Schools should also organise with NTSA licensed public transport providers to pick learners.

“The vehicles should be cleaned, sanitised and inspected by the head of institution before boarding” explained the CS.

Some private schools have indicated plans were underway to roll out an alternative distance learning education.

Meanwhile, University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama Gitahi in a statement said the varsity’s Senate is scheduled to consider closure modalities in order to comply with the directive by Friday.

He said they intend to review workflow with a view to allowing and facilitating staff in noncritical areas to undertake their duties from home.

The measures were announced after Kenya confirmed three Coronavirus cases as at Sunday.