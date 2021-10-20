Keeping aggressors away: Not an inch less nor more, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to continue protecting Kenya’s territorial integrity in the wake of a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in regards to the maritime boundary dispute with Somalia.

The President termed the ruling erroneous, adding that Kenya is committed to a diplomatic process to resolve the impasse.

“For us to become architects of the future, we must begin by protecting what was left behind by the heroes who liberated this country. And in particular, we were charged with the responsibility of taking care of our territorial integrity. Since the dawn of our Republic, on many occasions, we have experienced territorial aggressions to the sanctity of our borders. Some have been driven from within and others from without. But the message of our Founding Fathers to these aggressors was simple: Not an Inch Less; Not an Inch More” he said.

Addressing Kenyans during Mashujaa day celebrations, Kenyatta said he will not waiver in his resolve to protect Kenya’s boundaries.

“And this is the message that must reverberate across the collective quarters that are bent on annexing any part of the territory known as the Republic of Kenya. The resolve of our Founding Fathers rings as true then as it does today: Not an Inch Less; Not an inch More. We say this because we are a nation content with its bounty, and content with the splendour within our borders”.

The Head of State further stated that the transformation of the security sector in the country, including the military, has been among his administration’s key agenda.

He further pointed out that his administration had rolled out a successful campaign over the years to modernize the military in a bid to guarantee the security of the country.

“We have added new arrows in the quivers of our national security by retooling the resources and capacity of our security agencies” he noted.