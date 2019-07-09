KEFRI urges farmers to take up bamboo farming

The Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) is urging farmers in the Central Rift to take up Bamboo farming to reduce soil erosion and enrich their soils.

The institute says apart from a myriad of benefits such as beer brewing Bamboo demand is on the increase in the international markets and has the potential to generate additional income for the farmers.

Despite its economic potential the National Bamboo Policy 2019, indicates that bamboo forests cover has decreased to 100,000 ha with the Aberdare Ranges, Mau Forest, Mount Kenya, Mount Elgon and Cherangany Hills leading in the growth of the bamboo trees.

The Kenya Forestry Research Institute wants farmers to consider growing bamboo trees in their farms to reduce soil erosion and also to act as a climate change mitigation strategy.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The institute says tips from bamboo leaves can also be used to brew safe alcohol helping farmers diversify their incomes.

Research carried out by the institute has shown that Bamboo can support the country’s paper mill and small cortege industries, this as international demand for the tree continues to grow.

To increase bamboo production KEFRI will set up bamboo nurseries and train farmers on how to cultivate the trees as well as equip artisan with relevant skills to produce bamboo furniture.