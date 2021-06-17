KEFWA Award: Mwanahalima named player of the month

Thika Queens forward Mwanahalima Adam has been named May Player of the month in Zone A of the Kenya Women’s Premier League , KWPL, by Kenya Footballers Welfare Association ,KEFWA.

Mwanahalima was a key figure in her side,which clinched Zone A championship unbeaten after 14 games and scored five goals in two games to help Thika Queens finish the season unbeaten.

“I thank God for this award. Without my teammates I would not have won it since this a team sport,” Mwanahalima remarked during the award ceremony held at YMCA Thika.

Thika Queens head coach Benta Achieng praised Mwanahalima’s goal scoring prowess which saw her finish the season top of the scorers charts with 19 goals from 14 games .

“We are happy that the award has come to Thika since this will act as a huge motivation. It is a step in the right direction, and I am certain that other players will now work hard to win the next editions. This is timely just before we go for our play off in Nakuru which we are currently preparing for,” Achieng said.

The Harambee Starlets forward garnered 39 votes to beat Makolanders goalkeeper Samantha Okeya and fellow teammate Dorcas Shikobe to the award.

Mwanahalima becomes the fifth player to win the award this season in Zone A, after Ulinzi Starlets forward Neddy Atieno, Kibera Girls Soccer midfielder Cynthia Atieno, Gaspo midfielder Sheryl Angachi and Kayole Starlet defender Christine Ngoizi.

FKFWPL Play-offs Fixtures

Saturday, 19th June 2021

Gaspo Women vs Wadadia -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Nakuru Queens vs Ulinzi Starlets -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Friday, 25th June 2021

Vihiga Queens vs Gaspo Women/Wadadia-ASK Grounds Nakuru

Thika Queens vs Nakuru Queens/Ulinzi Starlets -ASK Grounds Nakuru

Sunday, 27th June 2021

Final-ASK Nakuru Grounds