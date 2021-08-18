KEG calls for protection of media freedom in Afghanistan

The editors of Kenya have Wednesday called upon all parties in the Afghanistan situation to respect and protect the rights of journalists and media workers gallantly working to bring credible and verifiable facts on the transition of power to the world.

Through a statement, the Kenya Editors’ Guild also called upon all well-meaning nations and organizations to work singularly and in concert to defend media freedom during this delicate period.

“No journalist or media worker should be harmed for telling a story. Nations of the world should offer free passage without delay to any journalist or media worker who feels at risk,” the statement read in part.

In light of the delicate period in Afghanistan, the Kenya Editors’ Guild is coordinating with other professional associations across the globe to enhance opportunities for the story to continue being told, truthfully.

Thousands of desperate Afghans remain stranded under Taliban rule in Kabul as the United States of America and its allies evacuate their personnel.

Spokesman Mujahid framed the Taliban’s seizure of power as a victory over imperialism during the press conference, telling Afghans: “After 20 years of struggle to clear the occupation, that is our right and we are honored to have gotten this right.”

He added that the Taliban’s “thoughts, ideology, beliefs” remained unchanged since the 1990s, but there were some differences when it came to maturity, their experience, and vision.

He insisted there would be “no violence against women” in Afghanistan, but said the international community should respect the Taliban’s “core values.”

Pressed on whether women could go to work, he said the rights of women would be determined within the framework of Sharia Law. “In all sectors in society, where they are required, it will be within this framework,” he said.