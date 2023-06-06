Kega-led Jubilee faction to hold Special National Delegates Conference July 22

The Jubilee Party faction being led by EALA MP Kanini Kega will hold a Special National Delegates Conference (SNDC) at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on 22nd July, 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kega said the National Executive Committee (NEC) agreed to proceed with the NDC following the determination by the party’s Internal Disputes Committee, which declared the NDC held by former President Uhuru Kenyatta as null and void.

“The meeting noted and agreed with the determination of the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC) dated 30th May, 2023 which declared the meeting held on 22nd May, 2023 at Ngong Racecourse as null and void,” said Kega

“The meeting alsio noted that the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) wrote a letter dated 29th May, 2023 that is in the public domain and which confirmed that the said meeting did not follow due process,” he added

Kega further stated that the Jubilee Party has communicated to the Speaker of the National Assembly, informing him that the party’s leadership in the House remains the same following the changes made by Uhuru on May 22.

During the Uhuru led NDC, Jubilee party announced new appointees to its National Executive Council (NEC) board after some members showed allegiance to other parties.

In the changes, Nominated MP Sabina Chege was replaced by Embakasi West MP as Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

Jubilee has been embroiled in wrangles with two factions fighting for the party’s leadership; one led by EALA MP Kanini Kega and the other by former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega teamed up with a section of Jubilee elected legislators to kick out former President Uhuru Kenyatta from the party leadership and named Sabina Chege as the new party leader and Kanini Kega as the new Secretary General replacing Jeremiah Kioni.