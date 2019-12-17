KenGen MD named among top 100 women CEOs in Africa

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), Managing Director, Mrs. Rebecca Miano has been named among the top 100 women Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in Africa.

In picking out the top CEOs on the continent, Reset Global People and Pulse editors with support from Public Relations and Ranking Agency, Avance Media, focused on the size and importance of the woman-led business in the economy, health and direction of the business,the arc of the women’s career, social and cultural influence and the geolocation of the business.

The inaugural list also included Briget Wachira, Managing Director GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals Kenya, Nestle East Africa Managing Director, Ciru Miringú and Rwanda Country Director of TradeMark East Africa, Patience Mutesi, among others.

KenGen MD said she was honoured to have been nominated among the top CEO’s in Africa.

“I feel honoured to have been recognized among the best. I appreciate this recognition and I would say the team I work with at KenGen has played a major part in this. This is indeed a corporate win,” she added.

Reset Global People CEO Kwame A A Opoku said the nomination of the distinguished women was in relation to their work and accomplishments as leaders of their teams, which continues to inspire the next generation of women CEOs in Africa and across the world in alignment with Sustainable Development Goals 5 & 10.

SDG 5 focuses on achieving gender equality and empowerment of women and girls while SDG 10 focuses on reducing inequalities.

Avance Media MD, Prince Akpah said the list highlights profits, impact and sustainability as well as the overall influence of the individual women over their sector, industry and community asa whole.

The CEOs drawn from 24 countries were also selected for having broken the glass ceiling in diverse sectors, making a name and a case for women leaders in the region.