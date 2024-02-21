Kelvin Kiptum succumbed to skull injuries, autopsy reveals

The Chief Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor has revealed the late World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum died due to severe head injuries.

Addressing the media at the Eldoret Hospital Wednesday, Oduor noted that the post-mortem revealed that Kiptum had severe head injuries and skull fractures which were mainly at the base of the skull.

“The spinal cord had intruded into the canal cavity because of the fractures. Further to that, there were fractures on both the right and left ribs as well as raptures on the lungs,” said Oduor.

“We have taken samples for further analysis as the circumstances of the death are still being investigated,” he said.

He noted that the samples taken for toxicology analysis would help determine anything that could have contributed to the accident.

According to Philip Kiplagat, a family representative, as a family, they were satisfied with the postmortem findings.

“As a family, we are satisfied and we will proceed with the burial on Friday and he will be laid to rest at his farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County,” said Kiplagat.

He noted that the body would be taken out of the morgue Thursday and led through Eldoret streets on its way home in preparation for the burial.