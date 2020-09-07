KEMFRI backs aquaculture to increase fish production as demand soars

The Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KEMFRI) says the country will have to increase fish production to at least 100 million fingerlings annually to meet the rising demand.

The latest data by the institute indicates that fish demand has risen to 700,000 metric tonnes against the production of 120,000 metrics tones.

This came as the government defended the import of fish from China noting that this assisted in addressing the deficit.

“We have received complaints about imports of fish from China but we also export some of our fish products to other countries and we should thus embrace competition,” he said.

According to the KEMFRI CEO James Njiru, the only way the country could meet the rising demand was through aquaculture farming.

He said that fish caught in various lakes was on the decline as more farmers entered into aquaculture which was more productive and profitable.

“Of the total annual fish catch in the country, 90 percent is from fish capture in our lakes and ocean and we still have a deficit of over 500,000 metric tonnes.” Njiru said.

Under the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project (KCSAP), Njiru said that they were working with KALRO to support aquaculture activities across the country through the provision of quality fingerlings and feeds.

The government has already set aside Kshs 12 billion towards the construction of a state of the art hatchery in Shimoni, Mombasa County to produce quality fingerlings.

On her part, Dr. Jane Wamuongo from KALRO said that they were working with 24 counties under the Climate Smart Agriculture Project.

Of the 24, five counties including Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Lamu and Marsabit would get support towards aquaculture farming.

“This programme is worth over Kshs 41 million and it’s meant to produce quality fingerlings for the five identified counties so as to increase fish production and empower the farmers,” she said.

The coordinator of the five years Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project James Singi said that the World Bank had provided Sh25B in supporting the programme across the 24 counties.

He said that they were working with various research institutes in the country like KALRO and KEMFRI to address the issues of production and modern farming.

“This is a five-year programme that is meant to increase production through new technology and assist our farmers in getting market for their produce,” he said.