KEMRI dispels fears of Swine flu outbreak

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has dispelled fears of a possible swine flu outbreak in the country.

According to Samuel Lifumo, a researcher at KEMRI, an assessment of samples taken from patients across the country has returned negative results.

Kenyans have been asked not to panic about the existence of swine flu. Lifumo says the flu circulating in the population is normal that afflicts human seasonally.

This comes just days after one patient with influenza-related symptoms died in a Nairobi hospital, which the government has said was a case severe acute respiratory illness.

“ Tests have been carried out from samples taken from patients across the country with all the results turning negative” he said.

But amid assurance, there is need to understand the ailment. Influenza virus has symptoms that can be uncomfortable to humans especially high fever and joint pains.

The Medical Researcher is asking the public to prevent the spread of the influenza by practicing simple hygiene practices like washing hands. Those infected should use a handkerchief to blow their noses and stay in well-aerated dwellings.

The ministry of health said in a statement that samples from suspected cases analyzed at the National Public Health Laboratories confirmed the presence of influenza virus type A/H3N2.

“The three patients who are admitted in Nairobi hospitals are responding well to treatment with one being treated as an outpatient due to mild syndromes,” the ministry said.

Members of public have been advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility if one experiences cold-like symptoms with abrupt or sudden onset of sore throat, fever, headache, muscle-aches and chest discomfort or congestion and cough.

Swine flu which originates from pigs was declared a pandemic in 2009 by World Health Organization after the virus ravaged Asian countries and spread to the human population.

This motivated the strengthening of KEMRI to equip the facility with a critical mass of scientists and technical personnel in preparation of such pandemics.

So far, it’s ranked as a leading centre of excellence in health research both in Africa as well as across the world.

Symptoms

H1N1 causes a respiratory illness and is very contagious.1 Symptoms of H1N1 are similar to those of the seasonal flu and may include: