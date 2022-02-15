KEMRI launches first Malaria and COVID-19 test kits

Scientists have termed the news a milestone and a medical breakthrough with the two products approved for use by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and will go a long way in reducing the cost of treatment in the country.

Kenya will soon stop importing COVID-19 PCR kits and malaria Rapid test Kits after the Kenya Medical Research Institute(KEMRI), Tuesday launched the first ever locally manufactured kits for pathogen detection for the two deadly diseases.

The launch of the COVID-19 PCR kits, KEMCoV, and the malaria Rapid test Kits, PLASMOCHEK was presided by the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Rashid Aman at Safari Park Nairobi.

The COVID-19 test will cost Ksh1,500 as compared to the usual Ksh2,000 Kenya and at least Ksh5,000 in public and private facilities respectively

Dr. Rashid Aman promised government’s support to the research institute, but at the same time challenged the researchers to seek solutions to other medical problems saying the demand for quality services from public utilities continue to increase.

The products unveiling coincided with the 12th KEMRI Annual Scientific and Health Conference which end on Friday.