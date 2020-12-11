KEMRI’s Prof. Yeri Kombe awarded by Japanese Government

The Director General Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Prof. Yeri Kombe was among the four prominent personalities that were awarded the Japanese Ambassador’s Commendation by the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya H.E. HORIE Ryoichi at a ceremony held on Thursday at the Japanese Embassy in Nairobi.

Prof. Kombe was awarded for his contribution to the promotion of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and the Republic of Kenya through research activities.

Other prominent personalities who received the Commendation Recipients include; Amb. Dennis Awori Former Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to Japan), the late Mr. ENDO Yoshitaka (Former Managing Director of DoDo World Kenya Ltd), Dr. KUMON Kazuko (Representative of the Garden of Siloam).