Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) in partnership with Division of National AIDS and STI Control Program (NASCOP) has launched a 72-hour Rapid Result Initiative (RRI), to distribute 6,516,000 condoms to various health facilities countrywide.

The initiative will ensure steady supply and distribution of condoms for prevention of HIV/AIDS and other related diseases.

According to a statement, this initiative aims to guarantee continued access and distribution of crucial HIV products.

This following a meeting by KEMSA CEO Dr. Andrew Mulwa, Head of the Division of National AIDS and STI Control Program (NASCOP), Dr. Rose Wafula and Dr. Waqo Erjesa, Wednesday with their respective HIV commodity and technical teams that focused on ensuring the steady supply and distribution of HIV commodities across the country.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that there is a continuous and stable supply of essential HIV commodities.

Currently, over 1.3 million people in Kenya are on antiretroviral (ARV) treatment to maintain viral suppression.

“In addition to ARVs, these individuals benefit from a variety of prevention services and commodities, including Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), condoms, needle and syringe exchange programs, and opioid substitution therapy.” Read the statement.

The availability and distribution of these health products are vital to the country’s HIV response.

Dr. Wafula emphasized the importance of collaboration between NASCOP and KEMSA, noting that this partnership has significantly advanced Kenya’s efforts in managing and preventing HIV.

This coming two days after reports by the Ministry of Health indicated the significant progress Kenya has made in combating HIV/AIDS, with AIDS-related deaths dropping by 68pc, from 58,446 in 2013 to 18,473 in 2022.

New HIV infections also decreased from 101,448 to 22,154 over the same period.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, on Tuesday during the inaugural meeting of steering committee highlighted the need for a robust HIV Sustainability Operational Plan to sustain these gains.

He emphasized the importance of collective effort, innovative thinking, and commitment from all stakeholders to continue progress beyond 2030.