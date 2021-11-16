KEMSA Board appeals to County Govt to settle pending bills

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) board has appealed to County Governments to settle Kshs 3.9 Billion pending bills to the Authority.

Speaking when she addressed stakeholders in the Pharmaceutical sector and Medical Associations, KEMSA Chairperson Mary Mwadime said the settlement of the bills would help accelerate reforms at the Authority.

She said the Board will undertake the reforms in strict compliance to the labour laws saying the Board is committed to addressing challenges facing the Authority.

Speaking previously Mwadime reiterated that the Authority had not declared any roles redundant nor handed over KEMSA’s leadership to external agencies.

She added that operations at the Authority are proceeding under a business-as-usual model with a business continuity plan to avoid any disruptions.

“We have assured our stakeholders that our operations are proceeding on as usual and the Board and Core Management remain firmly in place,” She said, adding that, “A dysfunctional KEMSA slows down healthcare delivery goals and is a liability to the envisaged positive national healthcare outcomes and the Board is committed to facilitating reforms to set the Authority on a recovery path. This will include structured engagements with several county governments to settle their outstanding bills amounting to more than Kshs 6 Billion,” she said.

A recent report indicates that KEMSA is suffering from a developing debtor and creditor crisis and is currently owed Ksh 6.4 Billion by its clients, who are primarily county governments.

The Authority on the other hand owes its creditors Ksh 4.5 Billion and is operating at 170% above its approved staff establishment of three hundred and forty-one (341) with an estimated staff complement of 922.