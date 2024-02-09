Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO, Dr. Andrew Mulwa has won the prestigious African Governance Award 2024.

In a highly contested event featuring participants from across Africa, KEMSA emerged as the “Most Outstanding Medical Supplies Authority across Africa.”

During his acceptance speech at the 2024 African Governance Conference and Gala Award ceremony held in Mauritius on February 8th, 2024, Dr. Mulwa expressed his gratitude to the organizers and highlighted the collective effort of the KEMSA team.

“On behalf of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority, I appreciate the organizers for granting me this esteemed recognition in the African Governance Award of 2024. As I receive this recognition, I do so on behalf of a larger group of resilient individuals, especially within a Medical Supplies Authority that has faced numerous formidable challenges. Through perseverance, we ensured the supply of essential Medical Products and Technologies to the people of the Republic of Kenya.” Said Dr. Mulwa.

Dr. Mulwa noted that Africa’s main resource and competitive advantage lie in its youthful and healthy population.

“This achievement would not have been possible without a resilient health system capable of delivering quality healthcare when and where needed.” He noted.

He acknowledged the support of the government in particular President William Ruto, as well as Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha Wafula and the KEMSA Board of Directors, saying their steadfast and unwavering support has been instrumental in KEMSA’s transformation journey towards the award.

“I would also like to acknowledge the unwavering support of the leadership of the Republic of Kenya, particularly the President and Dr. William Samoei Ruto, as well as my Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha Wafula and the KEMSA Board of Directors. Their steadfast and unwavering support has been instrumental in our transformation journey towards this award.” Dr. Mulwa said.

“Reflecting on my humble beginnings in a dusty village, I dedicate this award to the pupils and students of Watuka Primary School in Makueni County, where I received my education. I hope to inspire them and demonstrate that success is attainable regardless of one’s background. Thank you, and God bless you all.”

Dr. Mulwa’s heartfelt remarks resonated with the audience, highlighting his commitment to excellence and his appreciation for the support received throughout his academic and professional journey.

On his part, KEMSA Board Chair Irungu Nyakera reiterated the agency’s commitment to setting standards of excellence in healthcare provision, both locally and internationally.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Andrew Mulwa and the entire KEMSA family for this remarkable achievement. KEMSA remains committed to setting standards of excellence in healthcare provision, both locally and internationally,” stated Irungu Nyakera, Board Chair of KEMSA”.