KEMSA delivers Ksh 90 million drugs, equipment to Garissa

Health facilities in Garissa County have received essential drugs and medical equipment worth Ksh 90 million from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).

The first consignment of the drugs arrived Monday at Garissa County Referral hospital to curb drug shortage that had started to bite.

Speaking after receiving the first consignment, Health Chief Officer Hassan Anshur said the drugs, worth Ksh 90 million were part of its strategy to enhance service delivery at public health facilities.

“More trucks are on the way to the sub-counties and will supply every facility up-to the dispensary level. Acceptance committees are already awaiting to verify the quality of drugs and other supplies as per the orders made,” Anshur said.

He called on members of the public to patronize their nearest public health facility to access quality and affordable medical care.

Anshur however, issued a stern warning to government employees who would be found stealing the drugs.

“Anyone caught diverting the drugs to un-intended use will have to face the full force of law,” he said