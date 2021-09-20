KEMSA dispatches drugs worth Kshs 41M to Machakos County

Machakos County Government through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has dispatched drugs worth Kshs 41 million around Machakos County hospitals to reduce the cost of drugs and other medical necessities for the residents.

The Deputy Governor of Machakos County, who is also the Finance Chief Executive (CECM), Eng. Francis Maliti, revealed this during the opening of Maendeleo Chap- Chap office in Kangundo Town.

The Deputy Governor said that Sh 6 million had been allocated to Kangundo Level 4 Hospital for purchase of drugs, laboratory reagents as well as other medical necessities.

Eng Maliti added that Sh 35 million had been set aside for drugs, lab reagents among other medical necessities for other government health facilities across Machakos County, including Machakos Level 5 Referral Hospital, Matuu Level 4 Hospital among others.

“There are now drugs in Kangundo Level 4 Hospital as well as in other hospitals in the County. Kangundo Level 4 Hospital has been given Sh.6million for drugs and other hospital facilities. Matuu Level 4 Hospital as well as Machakos Level 5 among other hospitals have received Sh. 35 million as well,” said Maliti.

The Deputy Governor explained that the County Government had allocated the money to purchase drugs from KEMSA, to reduce the medical cost by the residents of Machakos, who cannot afford expensive medication.

He added that the idea was to cater for individuals who could not afford drugs from private health facilities.

Eng Maliti, however, gave caution that no one should be found selling drugs provided by the government to the patients.

He, therefore, asked the Machakos Health CEC to be on the watch out for anyone who tries to sell the drugs to the patient.

The Deputy Governor warned that any individual found selling the drugs would face the law.

“Anyone who will be found stealing drugs stocked in our hospitals, to go sell them to the public will face the law. The Health CEC, who is also here, will be on the lookout, to ensure that no one sells drugs meant to be given to the patients for free,” Maliti warned.

Two weeks ago the residents of Machakos had complained about scarcity of drugs in government hospitals, leading to high costs of medication.

They expressed their struggle to raise money for the medication and other medical necessities such as gloves.

The residents of Kangundo expressed their gratitude to the County Government and KEMSA.

They also applauded the government for ensuring that they are able to access Covid-19 vaccines at the nearest health facilities in their region.