KEMSA dispatches Ksh 40M medical stocks to Kisumu County

About 138 health facilities in Kisumu County comprising of 19 hospitals and Rural Health Facilities are set to benefit from over Ksh 40 million medical stock consignment supplied by Kenya Medical Supplies Authority.

This consignment procured from KEMSA will be delivered to all health facilities in Kisumu County.

With this, KEMSA and the County Government of Kisumu have increased availability of essential medicine at the health facilities and dispensaries in the county to improve health care service delivery and avail medical supplies.

KEMSA Ag. Chief Executive Officer Edward Njoroge said with the scale up of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to all the 47 counties, Kisumu County orders for HPT’s were received in the warehouse and was scheduled to be dispatched on 6th October 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Njoroge reaffirmed that the Authority remains fully committed to improve the quality of health care for all Kenyans, by enabling counties to procure quality HPT’s at an affordable cost through economies of scale.

He however, commended the Counties for placing high priority on health sector and identifying KEMSA as the first point of call in terms of ordering Health Products & Technologies.

“We will continue to enter into strategic partnerships with all the county governments to deliver quality and affordable health services to the citizens” he noted.

Njoroge confirmed that 43 counties have so far received their orders under the second round of UHC.

He continued to say that KEMSA is delighted to serve Kenyans as guided by its mandate to ensure that County Governments access quality HPT’s at the right time and in the right quantities.

At the same time Njoroge urged the County Governments to fulfill their commitment in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical commodities.

“The success of healthcare service delivery in the country hinges to a great extent on the presence of an enabling environment, an environment that is marked by the will and commitment of all health stakeholders,” said Njoroge.

Tell Us What You Think