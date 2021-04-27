KEMSA flags off over 444 million anti-retroviral drugs to six counties

Over 444 million Anti-retroviral drugs (ARV’S) consignment was flagged off Thursday in KEMSA distribution center in Kisumu to six counties as shortage of the commodity in health facilities continues to bite.

The tussle between the agency and the tax collector (KRA) at the port of Mombasa led to hoarding of the life saving medicine amid corruption allegations at KEMSA.

Patients relying on the drugs were forced to endure months of untold suffering as they became accustomed to rationing while stocks dwindled.

Speaking during the event , Head of KEMSA Kisumu region Dr, Kenneth Bukachi has assured people living with HIV that the authority has embarked on its regular monthly distribution of the essential drugs and will replenish and distribute to mapped sites as need arises.

His remarks was echoed by Kisumu Deputy Governor who thanked the Ministry of Health and the Government agency for regularizing the situation and called upon HIV Positive patients to strictly adhere to treatment Regime.

Kisumu County has the Second highest HIV Prevalence rates in the country with a total 112,051 infected people recorded