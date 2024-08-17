Kenya enhances care for cancer patients

Over 80,000 units of free cancer drugs worth Ksh22.4B have been distributed by KEMSA. Patients would be parting with Ksh270,000 for a monthly dose.

The government has enhanced cancer care for patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST).

Since December 2021, over 80,000 medical supplies have so far been successfully distributed by Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to five key hospitals located in major cities across the country, including Nairobi, as well as in the coastal, Rift Valley, and western regions.

The collaborative effort by the Ministry of Health and Max Foundation has significantly enhanced access to essential healthcare services in the areas, ensuring that both urban and remote populations receive the medical care they need.

Additionally, the decentralisation of the Glivec International Patient Assistance Program (GIPAP) has dramatically improved the survival rates of CML and GIST patients in the country.

Previously patients could only seek treatment in Nairobi. By providing free access to first and second-line, the life-saving drugs that would otherwise be unaffordable for many, with a monthly dose estimated to cost Ksh270,000.

The initiative highlights the critical role of strategic distribution and public-private partnerships in improving health outcomes across the country.

Under this agreement, GIPAP services are available at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Coast Provincial General Hospital, and Nairobi Hospital, which continue to provide both first-line and second-line treatment.

Administrative processes

The government has supported the initiative by streamlining administrative processes, including granting tax exemptions for donated medicines.

KEMSA has played a key role in providing clearance, warehousing, distribution, and quality assurance services to ensure the supplies reach the designated hospitals.

The National Cancer Control Program (NCCP) has been coordinating the order management for the medications to ensure quantities requested by each facility are aligned with the number of patients.

Additionally, beneficiaries are tracked through the National Oncology Dashboard, a tool that tracks patient numbers and medication needs, ensuring accurate and timely distribution.

At the time, Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital has been undergoing evaluation to be an additional center to help offload some patients.

The five-year MOU is subject to review and extension based on the programme’s success.

There is also a possibility of incorporating breast cancer treatment in an effort to save and transform lives.

Distribution breakdown

Nairobi Hospital which hosts the majority of the patients has received 62,127 units of medication valued at Ksh15,802,097,365 while Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital received 8,977 valued at Ksh2,386,353,913 and Nakuru Provincial General Hospital 5,967 units worth Ksh1,581,824,638.

Other hospitals are Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science & Technology which collectively received 3,560 units valued at Ksh914,726,825, and lastly Coast Provincial General Hospital which received 1,560 units worth Ksh 430,161,841