Kemsa roped into ‘missing’ Migori ventilators donated by World Bank

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has refuted reports in a section of the media that ventilators delivered to Migori county had mysteriously disappeared.

The Authority clarified that the two machines donated by the World Bank to Migori county government to help fight Covid-19 were collected on December 22 by the county chief officer Dr Dalmas Oyugi.

The county’s Health executive Iscar Oluoch they were unable to trace the crucial equipment donated to the devolved unit four months ago.

But in a rejoinder, KEMSA insisted that the two ventilators were collected from its Embakasi Supply Chain Centre on 22nd December 2020.

“KEMSA received the distribution list of the ventilators from Afya House on 19th November 2020 and released the two ventilators to Migori County as per the distribution list” read the statement by KEMSA.

The reports had implied that the World Bank donated four ventilators but the authority mentioned two.

It, however, said that early in the year the county received two Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines as part of Government donations.

“We wish to assure the residents of Migori County of our commitment to supply health products and technologies that are of high quality, safe and cost-effective. KEMSA upholds its’ mission of providing reliable, affordable and quality health products, technologies and supply chain solutions for improved health care” Kemsa said.z

The machines were to be delivered to Migori Level Four Hospital to help Covid-19 patients who needed emergency treatment.

The State-run drug agency has been embroiled in a mega scam over illegal procurement of Covid-19 related supplies.