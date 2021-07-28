Kemsa reforms on course

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) reforms are on course.

This was revealed Wednesday, by Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, when he appeared before the Public Investment Committee (PIC). CS Kagwe appeared before PIC to respond to queries on the actions taken by the Ministry of Health on the utilization of COVID-19 funds by KEMSA.

Kagwe reassured the committee the Ministry’s oversight role was exercised through participation in board meetings and in the implementation of KEMSA reforms.

“The Ministry of Health constituted the KEMSA Reforms Implementation Committee (KRIC) comprising of representatives from the Ministry of Health, Development Partners of Health Kenya (DPHK), KEMSA and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB). The Committee will ensure the identified Priority Areas of Reform are adequately addressed,” added CS Kagwe.

KRCI was established to identify and recommend remedial actions to the challenges experienced at KEMSA.

The milestones attained so far include: benchmarked pricing and credit policy with commercial parastatals; developed a procurement policy that redesigned the supplier registration process; contract management process and local purchase order processes; reconfigured warehouse network for the regional distribution centres; and developed guidelines for donations management and tax exemption.

As part of the reforms, a stock audit was prepared by KEMSA. The government will be disposing PPEs and an inventory of items, from KEMSA at the current market rate.

“The Cabinet at the NDDICC meeting held today directed the disposal of the PPEs to avoid loss through expires,” explained Kagwe.

The CS clarified that the KEMSA management and board was obligated, to follow the set rules and guidelines in its operations and exercise of its mandate. He reiterated that KEMSA did not inform the Ministry on the excesses above what had been requisitioned, an issue that came to light when National Treasury brought it up.

He reassured the PIC, that the board will continue to work closely with the management, in pursuing administrative action for staff who may have been involved in mishandling the fight against COVID-19.