KEMSA urges government to establish funding mechanism for counties to access supplies

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has urged the national government to establish a central Universal Health Coverage (UHC) funding mechanism to pool resources allowing counties to access the supplies they need without delays or financial constraints.

Speaking during the flagging off of medical commodities to various counties ahead of the SHA roll out Tuesday, 1st October 2024, KEMSA Board Chair Samuel Tunai acknowledged the financial strain facing the Authority.

He noted that many counties are struggling to pay for Health Products and Technologies (HPTs), which has created a growing debt to KEMSA.

“I urge the national government to establish a central account for UHC where funds can be pooled for counties to draw from. This will make the process of ordering and payment more efficient and ensure that counties can always access the supplies they need, without delays or financial hurdles.”

The authority notes that the move will ensure a continuous supply of essential drugs to counties.

Consequently Tunai urged counties to clear outstanding debts owed to KEMSA to improve its’ cash flow which will enable re-stocking of essential medical supplies.

“I appeal to both national and county governments to pay the debt they owe KEMSA and inject much-needed funds into KEMSA, particularly in support of UHC.” He urged.

Tunai reiterated the Authority’s commitment to UHC as articulated in the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

At the same time, Tunai noted that KEMSA was also exploring grant opportunities to support counties that have been diligent in paying their debts, ensuring they continue to receive top-tier services.

Additionally, Tunai applauded counties that have successfully implemented the Facilities Improvement Fund (FIF), which has played a critical role in upgrading healthcare infrastructure and services.

Partnership with Social Health Authority

With the continued collaboration between KEMSA, national and county governments, and development partners, Tunai said, Kenya is well on its way to achieving a healthcare system that is equitable, efficient, and sustainable.

KEMSA’s Board Chair reiterated that the Authority was fully aligned with the government’s plans to establish the Social Health Authority (SHA).

According to Tunai, the new insurance framework aims to provide broader access to health insurance for all Kenyans, offering financial protection while also strengthening healthcare coordination.

He expressed KEMSA’s commitment to working closely with SHA to ensure that their systems are integrated and efficient, contributing to a more robust healthcare system.