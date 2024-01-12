Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) CEO Dr. Andrew Mulwa has been named the African Governance Award winner with KEMSA announced as the outstanding Medical Supplies Authority across Africa.

Dr. Mulwa will be awarded at the 2024 African Governance Conference and Gala Award in Mauritius, scheduled for 7TH – 10TH February 2024.

According to the organisers, Mulwa’s outstanding contributions to public governance, enhancing Kenya’s prominence in Africa’s political and socio-economic realm won him the honours.

In a statement, KEMSA says the award, based on a rigorous selection process and expert assessment, underscores Dr. Mulwa’s pivotal role in Africa’s political and socio-economic renaissance.

“KEMSA stands as a beacon of standard-setting for public institutions, both locally and internationally, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Mulwa and the entire KEMSA family.” Reads the statement.

According to Doctor Baroness Paulette Kporo the CEO and chief event organiser from The Business Executive media group, Dr. Mulwa had been confirmed as a winner after a comprehensive and credible awards selection process.

“This is the result of a comprehensive and most credible awards selection process which has involved your nomination by the African public, authentication of your nomination claims with regards to your conduct, performance and impact by our dedicated research consultants, and ultimately an expert assessment of same compared to the other nominees in your category by out specially constituted international Awards Selection Jury.” Said Kporo.

The event which will be held in Mauritius next month is billed as the largest gathering of top tier public officials in Africa and exemplary private sector enterprises, institutions and individuals who support their good governance efforts–drawn from both African countries and countries outside the continent who have close relations with Africa.