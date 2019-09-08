Ken Okoth’s brother Imran wins ODM nomination ticket for Kibra

Okoth Bernard Otieno also known as Imran has been elected the ODM nominee for Kibra by-election set for November 7.

Okoth garnered 4,382 votes to beat 9 other aspirants who were eyeing ODM party ticket during the nomination exercise held on Saturday.

Returning Officer Dr. Julius Oremo issued Okoth (Imran) with the provisional certificate.

Peter Orero got 1,218 votes while John Milla Otieno came in third after garnering 966 votes.

The other aspirants were Benson Musungu  who got 524 Christone Odhiambo ( 417), Tony Ogola ( 381) Stephen Okello ( 228) Brian Owino ( 127) Reuben Ojijo ( 52) and Eric Obayi( 45).

Imran will face off with seasoned footballer turned politician McDonald Mariga who will fly Jubilee Party’s ticket, Amani National Congress Party’s candidate Eliud Owalo and Eng. Khamisi Butichi of Ford Kenya.

The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the area Member of Parliament Ken Okoth on July 26.

