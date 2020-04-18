Ken Walibora memorial service to be held Saturday

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
2

The memorial service for the late journalist and Kiswahili scholar Prof Ken Walibora will be held Saturday evening.

The renowned linguist memorial service will be broadcasted via zoom.

Prof Walibora lost his life after being knocked down by a Double M bus on Landhies Road on Friday.

He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

His body was found at Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary on Monday after going missing for days.

Before he met his death, Walibora aged 56, was a lecturer at the Riara University International studies department where he was also heading the languages department.

His family lives in the US where he was an associate professor, department of African Languages and Literature at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 2009.

His popular books include Ndoto ya Amerika and Siku Njema. The latter was a secondary school set book between 1997 and 2003. Kidagaa Kimemwozea, another renowned book was also used as a set book in 2013.

Other notable books, the author wrote, include Kufa Kuzikana, Tuzo, Ndoto ya Almasi and Damu Nyeusi co-edited with Said A. Mohamed.

