Kenah releases second EP ‘Uncover’

Following a successful debut in 2021 that saw Kenah release the EP 3:05 Musing and a series of hit singles, the rising Nigerian-born star has today released her second EP titled Uncover with the lead track “Mind” featuring one of the UK’s most exciting new talents, Amaria BB. “Mind” was the first single to be released off the EP.

Uncover is a celebration of soothing vocals, mixed sounds, sultry lyricism and versatility. Littered with sweet R&B tones, steady Afrobeat groves, Amapiano vibes, groovy trap and infectious synergy, it’s safe to say that there’s a song in this EP for everyone.

The EP also boasts production credits of top producers like Krizbeatz, Killertunes and fast-rising producer Hulla.

The EP is available on all digital platforms.

