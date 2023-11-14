Six groups and two corporations, representing over 30% of the world's grill output, have joined forces to limit the use of antibiotics worldwide.

The International chicken Council (IPC) has recognised Kenchic Ltd , top chicken producer in Africa, as the first African business to successfully implement the council’s antimicrobial stewardship standards.

This significant accomplishment demonstrates Kenchic’s steadfast dedication to environmentally friendly methods and ethical chicken farming.

Kenchic Ltd was announced by the IPC along with eighteen other private sector companies that agreed with the council’s antimicrobial use stewardship standards and acknowledged the significance of responsible antimicrobial use.

These ideas were developed as part of the USAID-funded Transformational Strategies for Farm Output Risk Mitigation (TRANSFORM), an initiative headed by Cargill, to prevent the need for antimicrobial usage and, in the event that it is necessary, make sure it is done so in accordance with stewardship principles.

This acknowledgment is proof of our steadfast dedication to ethical chicken farming and sustainable methods. We are glad to be working together with seven other international institutions to fight the pandemic of antibiotic resistance, which is a global concern.

Jim Tozer, Managing Director of Kenchic Ltd., stated, “Our objective is to contribute to a safer, healthier food supply chain for our consumers.”

Through the National Antimicrobial Stewardship Programme, Kenchic’s dedication to ethical business practices supports the initiatives of the Ministries of Health and Agriculture and Livestock Development.

In the fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Kenchic’s dedication to ethical behaviour supports the work of the Ministries of Health and Agriculture and Livestock Development via the National Antimicrobial Stewardship Interagency Committee (NASIC). This highlights the value of cooperation for common health goals.

One of the most important issues facing our globe today is AMR, according to Jonathan Mueke, Principal Secretary, State Department for Livestock.

Due to the complexity of the problem, which jeopardises our ability to cure common infections and threatens the advancements made in contemporary medicine, coordinated multisectoral actions at the national and international levels are necessary.

“We acknowledge the broader significance of Kenchic’s efforts in addition to celebrating their achievement,” he continued. Kenchic sets an example for the entire livestock business by being at the forefront of antimicrobial stewardship. I urge further interested parties to do the same.

A firm conviction in the interdependence of numerous facets of chicken production, including animal welfare, food safety, productivity, and consumer preferences, has served as the foundation for the company’s expansion.

Kenchic’s journey towards ethical and sustainable chicken production has been steered by these values.

“Kenchic’s dedication to responsible poultry production is commendable,” said Annie Kneedler, Chief of Party at USAID transform Cargill, in response to Kenchic’s commendation.

They share the goals of the transform Cargill programme in their dedication to sustainable practises and food safety.