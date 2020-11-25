Kendickson recently released his new single “Wayo”

Kendickson is a master at different music genres, from Afrobeat, Hiplife, Contemporary to Jollof music. He showcases his diversity with each release, like the successful hit singles Afro-pop banger “Jojo”, Reggae-infused “Blessings” and recently “Wayo”. “Jojo” and Blessing” were both produced by Insane Chips.

Kendickson, real name Amu Kingsley is one of Africa’s new generation fastest rising stars. Although he hasn’t been in the industry long. He is already an award-winning artists with awards such as Nigerian City People Music Award as the best new act of the Year and 2019 Nigerian Stream Awards.

KBC’s Grapevine recently met up with him to talk about his music, his work ethic and his rising stardom.

