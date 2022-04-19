Kendrick Lamar announces new album

His fifth album is due for release in May.

Kendrick Lamar has announced that he will be releasing a new album in May. The new album called Mr Morale & The Big Steppers will be his fifth studio album but the first in five years.

Announcing its release through a tweet, he shared a link to his website Oklama.com for the album title and release date.

The album will follow Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning fourth album, DAMN., which celebrated its five-year anniversary four days ago (April 14). Lately, Lamar has had his hands full with his mysterious pgLang company alongside Dave Free, which has announced two signees, Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, along with a handful of projects involving Yara Shahidi, Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith, with brands like Calvin Klein. In November, Lamar put on a theatrical performance at Day N Vegas, highlighting his musical journey from his debut album Section.80 to DAMN.

The album will be released on May 18th.