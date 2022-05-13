Kendrick Lamar releases new album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”

The new album is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated album dubbed Mr Morales & The Big Steppers has been released and is currently available to stream on digital platforms.

The album comes 4 days after Lamar’s release of the album’s lead single “The Heart Part 5” which saw the Pulitzer winning rapper morph into the likes of O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle.

2 days later, he revealed the album’s artwork, a picture of himself wearing a crown of thorns, holding a young child with a woman who appears to be his fiancée Whitney Alford seen holding an infant in the background.

Mr Morales & The Big Steppers will be Kendrick’s first album in 5 years since the release of his Pulitzer winning album Damn. Lamar won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music with the awarding body calling the album, “a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life.”

To date, Lamar has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 50 times, scoring eight top 10 entries and two No. 1 hits — with his solo track “Humble” and his feature on Taylor Swift’s tune “Bad Blood.”