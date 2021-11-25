KenGen begins drilling geothermal wells in Djibouti

Kenya Electricity Generating Company has commenced drilling the first of three geothermal wells in Djibouti.

The drilling of the first well for the Djibouti Office of Geothermal Energy Development (ODDEG) is expected to take about two months to complete as KenGen seeks to export the expertise and experience earned in geothermal exploration.

The Djiboutian venture is part of KenGen’s ambitious diversification strategy, in which the company is seeking to acquire new revenue streams by offering commercial drilling services, geothermal consulting, and other related services across Africa.

KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Rebecca Miano stated that KenGen had assigned a highly specialized multiskilled team to the project in the Horn of Africa country.

In February 2019, KenGen won a contract to drill geothermal wells for the Ethiopian Electric Company (EEP) in Aluto-Langano, Ethiopia.

The contract is for the implementation of drilling rigs and accessories as well as rig operation and maintenance for drilling geothermal wells.

Djibouti currently has no geothermal facilities yet but has an estimated geothermal potential capacity of 1000 MW.

If developed, this will be enough to supply the country’s power demand. With an installed power generation capacity of only 126 MW, Djibouti is largely dependent on coal importation while 50% of the population still has no access to electricity.