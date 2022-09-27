KenGen boss among corporate leaders to bag cabinet slots

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Miano has been nominated as Minister for East African Community, Arid and Semi Arid Lands.

Miano is among corporate leaders who have been nominated to the Cabinet by President William Ruto during the announcement made Tuesday.

A lawyer by profession, Miano has been serving as KenGen CEO and MD since her appointment in November 1, 2017.

Previously, she served the power generator in the same capacity in an acting capacity since August 2015 before her confirmation.

She has been instrumental in overseeing major power generating projects being undertaken by KenGen focusing on green sources especially geothermal, wind and solar.

Miano has also led to expansion of the largest power generator in Eastern Africa region to become a multinational with presence in Ethiopia where its subsidiary, KenGen Ethiopia has been undertaking geothermal drilling services for Ethiopian Electricity Power having bagged part of the 7.6 billion contract in 2019.

The firms also signed a contract worth Ksh 5.2 billion with EPP to drill geothermal wells in the country.

Other contracts outside Kenya include Ksh 706 million to drill geothermal wells in Djibouti signed in 2020 under Miano’s leadership.

Other corporate leaders to get cabinet nomination include Communications Authority of Kenya Director for Legal Services and Former Acting Director General Mercy Wanjau has also been appointed Secretary to the Cabinet.

Others are Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Council Member Harriet Chigai who has been appointed Women Rights Agency Advisor in the Cabinet.