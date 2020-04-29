KenGen donates Ksh 20M towards Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) PLC has donated Ksh 20 million towards the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) Emergency Response Fund.

The company has also set aside an additional Ksh 10 million towards supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended hygiene efforts among community members living near its installations across the country.

It will be used to purchase hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and water tanks.

KenGen Tuesday handed over the donation to the Fund’s Board during a brief ceremony held at the Kenya International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Speaking at the event, the company’s Managing Director, Rebecca Miano said KenGen had joined hands with the Government and other stakeholders in offering economic and social support to the vulnerable community members across the country who have been impacted by Covid-19.

“As KenGen, we take this opportunity to thank the Government for establishing the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, which has been instrumental in mobilizing resources towards containing the spread, effect and impact of Coronavirus disease,” she further said.

Miano encouraged all organizations both public and private to make sacrifices especially at this time to help stop the spread of the disease.

“We must now stand out and reach out to those in need in a show of unity, patriotism and empathy as a nation and give generously, you can donate your time, we have seen others donate resources, others their expertise, and others moral support including counselling,” said Miano.

Miano was accompanied by KenGen Foundation’s Managing Trustee, Anthony Igecha, who called on Kenyans especially those in arid and semi-arid areas to take advantage of the ongoing rains and plant trees while observing the laid out measures of preventing the spread of Covid-19.