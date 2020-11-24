KenGen eyes 236MW capacity addition to support BIG 4 projects

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company has said the plan to inject an additional 721 MW within the next five years is firmly on course as it focuses on boosting the capacity of current projects.

In less than three years, the firm expects to add 236.3MW of power to the national grid with the capacity improvement of key existing projects.

The electricity generator has unveiled an elaborate renewable energy project pipeline which it says focuses on supporting the government’s economic growth agenda.

According to Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Miano, within the next 12 months, KenGen will have completed the Olkaria I Unit 6 geothermal power plant which will add 83.3MW to the national grid.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“KenGen is also continuing with its geothermal exploration program in Olkaria. To date, we have drilled more than 310 wells to support our geothermal-led strategy,” said Miano.

Miano added that the procurement of the redevelopment of Olkaria I power plant which seeks to increase the plant’s installed capacity from the current 45MW to 50MW, and also extend its life by 25 years, was in the final stages.

KenGen has further shortlisted four firms under Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement to implement Olkaria VI power plant will see an additional 140MW supplied to the national grid.

The firm is similarly undertaking the redevelopment of Gogo Power Plant in Migori County to boost its energy generation capacity by 8MW from the current 2MW.

Other projects being developed include raising Masinga Dam Spillway by an additional 1.5 metres to increase is storage and power generation capacity, a feasibility study to determine the potential of Wind Power in Marsabit and the utilization of natural gas in order to increase baseload capacity, supplement geothermal energy and reduce the cost of power associated with diesel generation, the company said.

KenGen is also in discussion with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to evaluate the feasibility of installing a Municipal Waste to Energy Power Plant whose overall objective is to clean up the environment while generating power for the country’s national development.

“Our capacity addition program remains aligned to the Government’s Big 4 Agenda, the Vision 2030 development blueprint, and medium-term development plans. This is critical in supporting the Government’s plan to provide universal access to electricity.”

As of 30th June 2019, KenGen had an installed capacity of 1,631.1MW out of which 85% was generated through green sources, mainly geothermal, wind, and solar with the balance coming from thermal sources.