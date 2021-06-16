KenGen joins UN global warming campaign, targets reduced carbon emission

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) says it will disclose its annual Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions as a way of checking and reducing its carbon footprint.

This comes as the power generator joins ‘Business Ambition for 1.50C’, a United Nations-backed campaign against global warming.

KenGen becomes Kenya’s 1st public entity to to join the campaign which Managing Director Rebecca Miano says will see the firm establish emission reduction targets through investments in green and clean energy that will go a long way in limiting the earth’s warming to 1.5°C as per the Paris Agreement of 2015.

“By joining the below 1.5-degree global campaign, we are only reiterating our business as usual. We have shifted our investments to green and renewable energy and harnessing of low carbon sources of energy. We have also intensified environment conservation activities and energy efficiency improvement across the company,” said Miano.

According to Miano, the initiative will also help KenGen accelerate its sustainability efforts while scaling up impact across the globe as a member of member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) which it joined in May 2019 as a tier II Participant.

KenGen currently produces about 72% or 1,818MW, of the country’s total installed capacity, 80% being generated from renewable sources such as geothermal, wind and hydro.

Apart from green energy generation, the company is leading on the Clean Mechanisms Development initiative.

Already, six of its power generation projects are registered under CDM’s United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

These projects include; Olkaria II Geothermal Expansion, Olkaria IV Unit 1 & 2, Olkaria I Additional Unit 4 and 5, Redevelopment of Tana Hydropower project, Optimization of Kiambere Hydropower project and Ngong Wind 5.1 MW.

The campaign also encourages governments, businesses and NGOs to build resilience against threats to global warming and unite behind science-based targets to reduce emissions.

So far, Science Based Targets Organisation indicates over 500 companies, representing more than US$13 trillion in market capitalization, have responded to the open letter from global leaders, and signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment.

More than 1400 companies globally are leading the zero-carbon transition efforts by setting emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).