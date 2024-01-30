KenGen Lab to offer calibration testing services to industries

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen), is to offer testing services to the public and industries after receiving accreditation of its Calibration Centre laboratory by Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS).

The accreditation of the calibration centre will not only contribute to KenGen’s financial sustainability but also position the company as a leader in calibration services regionally and globally.

This is part of the company’s business diversification strategy towards boosting its revenues by leveraging on its expertise and experience.

The calibration centre is based at KenGen’s Upper Tana power station consisting of three laboratories that offer calibration services for Electrical, Pressure and Temperature calibration to KenGen and the public.

Speaking during the accreditation certificate presentation by KENAS the NSE listed company Managing and CEO Eng. Peter Njenga welcomed the accreditation as an endorsement and guarantee of the quality services the calibration services the centre will offer KenGen and Kenya industries.

“This marks a significant milestone in the history of our esteemed company by getting ISO 17025 accreditation status which demonstrates our commitment to excellence and quality standards. Capitalizing on our ISO 17025 accreditation, we will expand our calibration services beyond our internal needs and have the capability to serve external clients, businesses, and industries that require precise and accredited calibration services,” said KenGen MD and CEO.

“The accreditation will increase customer confidence in KenGen Calibration Centre and mark the beginning of the commercialization of our calibration services. This is because the Calibration Center has not only met but surpassed all prerequisites, securing accreditation and earning its rightful listing on the KENAS website,” reiterated Eng Njenga.

Speaking during the event KENAS Chief Executive Officer Martin Chesire explained what the accreditation means to KenGen and the Country.

“When you see ISO17025 accreditation, you can trust that the laboratory’s results are accurate, reliable, and traceable to international measurement standards. It is a symbol of dedication to delivering the highest quality testing and calibration services,” said KENAS CEO.

The attainment of ISO 17025 accreditation is not the end but a new beginning for KenGen because it is an opportunity for growth, innovation, and excellence.

“This Accreditation is third party attestation that the laboratory conforms to all requirements of the standard. It provides a framework for the Calibration Centre to improve its processes and outcomes, which stimulates continuous quality improvement in service delivery for every customer. It also provides an independent confirmation that the Calibration Centre is able to consistently provide high-quality services and products to customers,” said Chesire.

The Calibration centre was officially commissioned on 22nd November 2019 to offer calibration services to KenGen but, in line with the company’s diversification strategy the services have been opened to the public at a fee.