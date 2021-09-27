KenGen launches state-of-the-art research and development centre

Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has kicked-off the construction of a Research and Development (R&D) Centre at Tana Power Station located in Murang’a County, in a move to boost innovation in the company.

The construction of the R&D Centre which will also double up as an archive for the Company is expected to take 18 months to complete, making KenGen one of the first public sector entities in Kenya to establish such a facility.

Speaking during the foundation stone laying ceremony, KenGen Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Rebecca Miano, said the project which was five weeks ahead of its implementation plan is part of KenGen’s overall Diversification Strategy and will go a long way in helping the NSE-listed firm to identify and implement new revenue streams much faster.

“With this facility, KenGen employees now have a place to carry out trials, tests, experiments and pilot new business in the context of our diversification strategy,” said Mrs. Miano, adding that the facility will conceive ideas that will change the company’s business and the energy sector for good.

At the same time, Mrs. Miano said the company had put in place measures to ensure that the employees and contractors working on the project were safe and observing the laid-down protocols for COVID-19.

The KenGen CEO thanked the local community for continuous support over the years noting that the project had so far benefited the local community through the provision of employment for skilled, and semi-skilled workforce. The Contractor assigned to the project has so far engaged a total of 92 short term contract staff, comprising 81 male and 11 female from the local community.

As a one-of-a-kind innovation hub, the facility will provide locally sourced technological solutions for electricity generation, further augmenting KenGen’s endeavors to increase generation capacity and diversify its project portfolio.