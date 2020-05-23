KenGen, Nakuru County Government partner to support vulnerable communities

Kenya Electricity Generating Company, PLC (KenGen) has partnered with Nakuru County Government to support vulnerable communities with food donations and other relief supplies.

The supplies worth 3.3 million shillings, which will be distributed to communities living in the Olkaria area in Naivasha were received Friday by the Nakuru County Governor, Deputy Governor, Dr. Erick Korir.

Besides supporting vulnerable communities living in Olkaria, KenGen also supports communities and families living in Tana Delta, Turkwel, Machakos, Garissa, West Pokot, Turkana, Kitui, Homabay, Kisumu, Nakuru, Lamu and Migori.

From May this year, the company has made donations to the tune of 33.3 million shillings towards supporting communities dealing with challenges as a result of natural disasters and the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

KenGen CEO, Rebecca Miano said the organization has made, and continues to make deliberate effort to improve the lives of communities, especially those living near the company’s installations.