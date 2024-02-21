The partnership in a tune of Ksh 801,000, will see Karanga represent KenGen at this year’s Magical Kenya open golf tournament set to be held from 22nd until 25th February at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

KenGen partners with the 2023 Amateur Champion for the Magical Kenya Open

Kenya Electricity Generating Company(KenGen), has partnered with the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Champion Michael Karanga for this year’s Magical Kenya Open golf tournament.

Speaking during the unveilling of the partnership KenGen MD Eng.Peter Njenga termed it as a true testimony of the company’s commitment to promoting the growth of golf sport both in Kenya and globally.

“Through this partnership,KenGen underscores its commitment to nurturing local talent,bringing honour & recognition to Kenya. It also reaffirms our commitment to sustainable energy solutions &social responsibility,aligning with our core values.”asserted Njenga

This year’s event will mark the fifth staging of a full European Tour event in Kenya since it was added to the elite series in 2019.

A total 144 elite golfers from Kenya and around the world will battle for a prestigious prize kitty of Ksh 360 million.