KeNHA announces temporary closure of Kenyatta Avenue

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the closure of Kenyatta Avenue (at Uhuru Highway Roundabout) for 19 days, effective July 25.

According to a statement by KeNHA, the road shall be closed in phases between Tuesday 25th July 2023 to Sunday 12th August, 2023.

The closure shall be done at off peak hours from 9PM to 4PM.

This will allow for re-installation of a Cross Culvert across Kenyatta Avenue as per the following scheduled phases-;

Phase I – 24th – 26th July, 2023

Phase II – 28th July – 1st August, 2023

Phase III- 3rd – 7th August, 2023

Phase IV – 8th – 12th August, 2023

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and road courtesy as they cooperate with police and traffic marshalls for better management of traffic.