KeNHA announces temporary closure of section of Mombasa Road

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced traffic disruptions on a section of Mombasa Road to facilitate infrastructure upgrade starting Tuesday, October 29.

In a public notice, KeNHA stated that the construction, scheduled to run until Friday, November 22, will affect traffic near Panari Hotel along Mombasa Road.

The closure will allow for realignment of the road and construction of a mid-span footbridge foundation at the median between the Mombasa bound lanes and the adjacent Nairobi Expressway fence.

KeNHA has advised motorists to anticipate delays during peak hours and plan alternative routes where possible.

Traffic officers and marshals will be stationed to guide motorists throughout the construction period.