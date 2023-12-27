KeNHA announces temporary closure of Southern Bypass, Uhuru Highway

The Kenya national Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass and partial closure of Uhuru highway.

In public notice issued on Wednesday, the authority said the section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass between Lang’ata Interchange and Ngong Interchange will be closed from 27th December, 2023 to 23rd January, 2024.

The closure will allow for the construction works for installation of virtual weighbridge along the section.

“To minimize traffic disruption, the closure will involve one lane of each carriageway at a time. Motorists therefore, are required to use one lane of each carriageway on both bounds,” said KeNHA.

On the other hand, Uhuru highway will be partially closed at five roundabouts which include Nyayo Stadium, Bunyala, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and University Way.

The closure will commence from 28th December, 2023 to 1st January, 2024 to facilitate highway maintenance works along the sections.

KeNHA has advised motorists to approach the affected sections with caution as some lanes will be closed and traffic subjected to share lanes.

“Follow the traffic signs and guidance in place as shall be directed by Traffic Marshalls and Police on site,” KeNHA urged.