KeNHA appoints Muchilwa acting director general, Mundinia sent on leave

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), has appointed David Muchilwa to head the roads institution in an acting capacity.

Muchilwa who until his appointment was KeNHA development director replaces Peter Mundinia who was sent on compulsory leave by the KeNHA Board of Directors effective July 30, 2021.

“The Board of Directors after making necessary consultations have appointed Eng. David A. Muchilwa to perform the duties of Director General in an Acting Capacity with immediate effect until the vacancy is substantively filled,” Ndirangu told staff in a memo dated July 30, 2021.

Mundinia who has headed the roads authority for two terms of three years each had his last term scheduled to end effective August 28, 2015

“Ëng. Mundinia has been an integral part of the growth and success if the Kenya National Highways Authority in the past six years, . His contributions and commitment wil always be remembered and worthy of admiration,” said Wangai Ndirangu, KeNHA chairman.

The hunt for a new director general of the multi-billion road transport department is now expected to commence in due course.

According to the Kenya Roads Act, “The Director General shall hold office for a term of three years and shall be eligible for appointment for one more term.”

Mundia had his final term renewed effective August 28, 2018.

“The Board congratulates Eng. Mundinia for the successful completion of tenure and conveys best wishes for success to Eng. Muchilwa in undertaking the interim responsibilities.”