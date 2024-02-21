KeNHA, County set to redesign Nithi Bridge

Tharaka Nithi County Government in collaboration with the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to redesign the notorious Nithi Bridge.

Speaking at the Governor’s office in Chuka, Deputy Governor Nyaga Muisrael said that they have started consultative talks with KeNHA to find a lasting solution to the bridge, a black spot that has claimed many lives and continues posing a threat to motorists plying the Meru-Nairobi highway.

“We need to find a lasting solution to the Nithi bridge which has claimed many lives and continues posing a threat to motorists,” he said

KeNHA representative Njiru Njue, a land valuer, said they had consultative engagements with the county government to redesign the bridge to reduce road carnage.

On his part, CECM Road Engineer Giti Kijiru noted that the bridge was constructed on a very mountainous area with steep vertical and horizontal curves that were not safe for use by motorists.

While emphasizing the importance of redesigning the bridge as a lasting solution Kijiru explained that drivers on high speed were unable to drive on the sharp bend causing most vehicles to plunge into the river.

“We have engagement with KeNHA stakeholders to seek the solution to the long time carnage on the Nithi Bridge,” he said