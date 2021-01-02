Motorists plying Nairobi-Nakuru highway directed to use alternative routes

Kenya National Highways Authority – KeNHA has advised motorist plying along the Nakuru – Nairobi Highway from Western Kenya to use alternative routes following traffic snarl-up.

Those from Nakuru headed to Nairobi to use the Ndundori – Oljororok – Njabini -Flyover and those from Nyanza and lower Kericho to use the Sotik – Narok – Mai Mahiu Road.

KeNHA has urged motorists to avoid overlapping, use alternative routes, be patient and follow traffic marshalls directions.

Motorists have also been asked to drive safely and observe traffic rules.