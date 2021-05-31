KeNHA extends closure of Nairobi bound lane of Uhuru Highway

Motorists using the busy Uhuru Highway in Nairobi will have to continue seeking alternative routes.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) says it has extended the road closure for the Nairobi bound traffic at Nyayo Stadium Roundabout from Monday 31st of May at 9:00am to Wednesday 2nd 0f June, 202i at 4:00pm.

This they say is to allow sufficient time for the contractor to complete installation of the culverts. The installation is meant to help in storm water drainage.

Earlier, KeNHA had issued a notice to close the section from 9pm Saturday, May 29 to 9am Monday, May 31.

” The contractor encountered a rock during the implementation works thus delaying the initial program.” KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia said in a notice.

The authority advised motorists to use Aerodrome Road, Baricho Road or Dunga Road to access their destinations.

Construction of the Nairobi Expressway continues to cause traffic disruption along Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.

Las month, the busy highway was closed for 21 days.