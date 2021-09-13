KeNHA extends closure of section of Waiyaki Way

The Kenya National Highways Authority Director (KeNHA) General David Muchilwa has extended the temporary closure of the ramp from Waiyaki Way to Forest Road to September 20.

The ramp was to be closed only for 34 days but has now been extended with motorists being advised to use alternative rotes. In a notice Muchilwa, apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the General Public that there will be an extension to the temporary closure of the ramp from Waiyaki Way to Forest Road to Monday 20/09/2021 . This is to pave way for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki Way. Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes. ….KeNHA apologises for any inconveniences that may be caused as the Authority endeavours to provide an efficient, safe and reliable road network” read the notice.

The extension comes as concerns regarding increased traffic snarl-ups on the major highway have been raised by motorists as well as claims of poor traffic management by the contractor.

KeNHA had on June 6 directed the contractor in charge of the 65 billion shillings project to implement a better traffic management system on Mombasa Road.

The expressway is from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to James Gichuri Road in Westlands.