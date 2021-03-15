KeNHA, FCDC pen agreement to implement Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project

KeNHA and the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) have Monday signed an agreement for the implementation of the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HoAGDP).

The signing ceremony which was attended by World Bank task team leader Josphat Sasia, FCDC CEO Muhammed Guleid and DG, KeNHA Engineer Peter Mundinia set the pace for the implementation of the project.

The hoAGDP is part of the government’s plan to upgrade the 740KM Isiolo-Mandera road corridor which is the remaining unpaved section of the Nairobi-Isiolo-Mandera road corridor.

On completion, the project is set to facilitate trade and transport for the Northern and North Eastern region of the country.

