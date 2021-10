Motorists plying the Kenol-Sagana Highway are advised to divert to other routes following the anticipated heavy traffic due to the marking of Mashujaa Day in Kirinyaga County. Members of public attending the celebrations are advised to access the venue via Kenol-Sagana -Murua road. Kenya National Highways Chairman Wangai Ndirangu has urged motorists to ensure they follow other favourable routes in Murang’a County.

